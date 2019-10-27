News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-27 21:39:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Redshirt Watch - Week 8

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

UPDATE - 10/27/2019No one played in their fifth game but one more player got closer, and another true freshman played in his first game Saturday against Western Kentucky. Knowledge McDaniel played ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}