Redshirt Watch - Week 7
UPDATE - EJ Jackson and J'Coryan Anderson both played in their fifth games this season and will not redshirt in 2019. The two of them make a total of five true freshman who have played in at least ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news