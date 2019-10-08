Redshirt Watch - Week 5
**The new redshirt rules are all the rage right now, especially with the recent announcements of a couple stars for the University of Houston who are going to redshirt this year in order to prepare...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news