2021 Herdnation.com Staff Over/Unders and Projections
Marshall Over/Under 9 Wins
Under (I’m a bad fan). I just think there’s more roster turnover than most realize (along with a new staff). I think 8-4 is most likely. We take a step back this season and two steps forward next season. - Sean Hammond
Over 10 wins and 2 losses. - Aaron Coleman
Over even if we don’t play 12 games. - Aaron Perkins
For the regular season, this is a push. If it is a full 12 game schedule, I think we win 9. - Zac Arrowood
I’m taking the under. The uncertainty with the OL has me worried about our offensive production. Pair that with us possibly taking a step back defensively and I think we’ll fall short of 9 wins. - Josh Stowers
Under. I have us at 8-4. - Chris McLaughlin
Grant Wells Over/Under 2,500 Yards Passing
Over (I think he goes over 3,000, unless games are cancelled due to COVID). - Sean Hammond
Over. - Aaron Coleman
Over. - Aaron Perkins
Over, I think it will be closer to 2,700. - Zac Arrowood
I’m taking the over here. I think Grant will approach 2,800 yards passing. If our starting trio of Corey Gammage, Talik Keaton, and Ahmed Shadeed can stay healthy, I think we’ll surpass a lot of expectations there. - Josh Stowers
Over. Grant threw for 2100 last year in just 10 games. - Chris McLaughlin
Grant Wells Over/Under 25 Passing TDs
Under. - Sean Hammond
Under. I'll go with 22. - Aaron Coleman
Under. - Aaron Perkins
Under, by one. I'm putting Grant at 24. - Zac Arrowood
Over. - Josh Stowers
Push. 25 feels about right. - Chris McLaughlin
Who will lead the team in receiving yards and receiving TDs?
Keaton in yards, Gaines in TDs. - Sean Hammond
Corey Gammage for both. - Aaron Coleman
Xavier Gaines/Corey Gammage. - Aaron Perkins
Shadeed Ahmed/Corey Gammage. - Zac Arrowood
Talik Keaton in yardage and Gammage in TDs. - Josh Stowers
Keaton/Gammage - Chris McLaughlin
Who will lead the team in rushing yards and rushing TDs?
I like what I’m hearing about Rasheen Ali. - Sean Hammond
Rasheen Ali in both. - Aaron Coleman
Rasheen Ali in both. - Aaron Perkins
Sheldon Evans. - Zac Arrowood
Rasheen Ali in both. - Josh Stowers
Rasheen Ali in both. - Chris McLaughlin
Will Marshall rush for over 2,000 yards as a team?
If including Wells, yes. If not, no. - Sean Hammond
Yes. Evans and Ali will account for most of the yards. - Aaron Coleman
No. - Aaron Perkins
No. - Zac Arrowood
No. - Josh Stowers
No. - Chris McLaughlin
Eli Neal Over/Under 90 tackles
Under. - Sean Hammond
Over. - Aaron Coleman
Over. - Aaron Perkins
Over, let's go with 98. - Zac Arrowood
I’m taking the over here. I think Neal is on the verge of a breakout season. - Josh Stowers
Over. - Chris McLaughlin
Koby Cumberlander Over/Under 8 sacks
Under. - Sean Hammond
Under. - Aaron Coleman
Under. - Aaron Perkins
Under. He will get six. - Zac Arrowood
Under. Marshall rotates DL so often that it’s hard to accumulate higher numbers in tackles and sacks. - Josh Stowers
Going with another push here. Koby will get eight. - Chris McLaughlin
Steven Gilmore Over/Under 5 INTs
Under. - Sean Hammond
Under. - Aaron Coleman
Under. - Aaron Perkins
Under. He will get three. - Zac Arrowood
Under. Gilmore will be one of the better DB’s in C-USA therefore I don’t think teams will target him too often. - Josh Stowers
Under, although I think Gilmore will lead the team in INTs. - Chris McLaughlin