2021 Herdnation.com Staff Over/Unders and Projections

Under (I’m a bad fan). I just think there’s more roster turnover than most realize (along with a new staff). I think 8-4 is most likely. We take a step back this season and two steps forward next season. - Sean Hammond

Over 10 wins and 2 losses. - Aaron Coleman

Over even if we don’t play 12 games. - Aaron Perkins

For the regular season, this is a push. If it is a full 12 game schedule, I think we win 9. - Zac Arrowood

I’m taking the under. The uncertainty with the OL has me worried about our offensive production. Pair that with us possibly taking a step back defensively and I think we’ll fall short of 9 wins. - Josh Stowers

Under. I have us at 8-4. - Chris McLaughlin



